1 year on, late struggle icon Mam’ Winnie to be remembered at ceremony
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died a year ago at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG - Family, and friends of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will mark the anniversary of her passing on Tuesday with a wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways Memorial Park.
Mam’ Winnie, as she was affectionately known, died a year ago at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reportedly been invited to commemorate her life on Tuesday.
The EFF has been pushing for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after Madikizela-Mandela and wants the anniversary of her death to be recognised.
At the weekend, the party’s national chairperson Dali Mpofu tweeted a picture with Madikizela-Mandela’s daughters wearing EFF caps with the caption saying “April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are almost in the bag…watch this space.”
Today I was invited to do a Door-to-Door visit somewhere in Orlando West...— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) March 31, 2019
April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are.. almost in the bag??
Watch this space!👀#RadicalChange pic.twitter.com/X0VySanfFl
Winnie Mandela’s last goodbye to Soweto
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without facts
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meeting
-
Author who exposed Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.