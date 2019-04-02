View all in Latest
1 year on, late struggle icon Mam’ Winnie to be remembered at ceremony

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died a year ago at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.

FILE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela saluting the crowd at the start of the ANC's 54th national conference on 16 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
FILE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela saluting the crowd at the start of the ANC's 54th national conference on 16 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Eyewitness News 37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Family, and friends of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will mark the anniversary of her passing on Tuesday with a wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways Memorial Park.

Mam’ Winnie, as she was affectionately known, died a year ago at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reportedly been invited to commemorate her life on Tuesday.

The EFF has been pushing for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after Madikizela-Mandela and wants the anniversary of her death to be recognised.

At the weekend, the party’s national chairperson Dali Mpofu tweeted a picture with Madikizela-Mandela’s daughters wearing EFF caps with the caption saying “April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are almost in the bag…watch this space.”

Winnie Mandela’s last goodbye to Soweto

