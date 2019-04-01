-
Zim boy (12) dies of cancer after being reunited with parents in SA
Allan Chada has been fighting leukaemia since he was diagnosed in May last year but died on Friday evening.
CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old boy whose mother was previously banned from entering South Africa to see her critically ill son passed away this weekend with his parents at his side.
Allan Chada has been fighting leukaemia since he was diagnosed in May last year but died on Friday evening.
His sister Isabella said: “He spent his last day with his parents. I am so happy that his wish was met. His father and mother were at his side until his last [breath].”
His mother Elizabeth was initially prohibited from returning to South Africa for five years after overstaying her visa last year.
The parents were reunited with their son three weeks ago after Eyewitness News, immigration lawyer Gary Eisenberg and the Department of Home Affairs teamed up to assist the family.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
