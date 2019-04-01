WATCH LIVE: PIC inquiry resumes after Ramaphosa grants 4-month extension

The commission will continue this week with evidence from a new set of witnesses as well as those who have already testified.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission of inquiry has been extended until the end of July and will resume on Monday.

Chairperson of the commission judge Lex Mpati requested an extension due to other ongoing investigations into the PIC.

The final report was due by mid-April, however, President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted Mpati’s request for an extension which means the new deadline is now at the end of July.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa welcomed the extension but said the commission also needed the necessary tools and expertise to verify some of the allegations.

