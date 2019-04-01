Super Rugby bans for Tele'a and Van der Merwe
The suspensions were announced in SANZAAR statements after a three-man foul play review committee examined the incidents leading to the red cards in round 7 matches.
JOHANNESBURG - Auckland Blues winger Tanielu Tele'a was banned for four weeks and Coastal Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe for three weeks Monday after being sent off in Super Rugby matches at the weekend.
The suspensions were announced in SANZAAR statements after a three-man foul play review committee examined the incidents leading to the red cards in round 7 matches.
There was no decision, however, regarding veteran Northern Bulls hooker Schalk Brits, who was sent off along with Van der Merwe after they traded punches.
Tele'a was punished after an aerial collision with Western Stormers winger Dillyn Leyds in a match the Blues won 24-9 at Eden Park in Auckland.
Brits was red-carded for the first time in his 17-year senior career after exchanging early second-half blows with Van der Merwe following a maul in a match won 19-16 by the Bulls.
Tele'a will miss a home fixture against the NSW Waratahs this weekend and away matches against the Waikato Chiefs, Otago Highlanders and ACT Brumbies.
Sharks must do without Van der Merwe for a visit to the Lions this weekend plus home fixtures against the Jaguares and Queensland Reds.
Popular in Sport
-
FS Stars winger Jantjie dies in car crash
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?
-
Eugene Henning to join Springbok management
-
Chiefs cruise into Nedbank Cup semi
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape Epic
-
Liverpool back on top as late own goal secures 2-1 win over Tottenham
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.