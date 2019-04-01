Popular Topics
Super Rugby bans for Tele'a and Van der Merwe

The suspensions were announced in SANZAAR statements after a three-man foul play review committee examined the incidents leading to the red cards in round 7 matches.

FILE: The Sharks' Akker van der Merwe (C) runs with the ball during the Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves in Singapore on 16 February 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Auckland Blues winger Tanielu Tele'a was banned for four weeks and Coastal Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe for three weeks Monday after being sent off in Super Rugby matches at the weekend.

The suspensions were announced in SANZAAR statements after a three-man foul play review committee examined the incidents leading to the red cards in round 7 matches.

There was no decision, however, regarding veteran Northern Bulls hooker Schalk Brits, who was sent off along with Van der Merwe after they traded punches.

Tele'a was punished after an aerial collision with Western Stormers winger Dillyn Leyds in a match the Blues won 24-9 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Brits was red-carded for the first time in his 17-year senior career after exchanging early second-half blows with Van der Merwe following a maul in a match won 19-16 by the Bulls.

Tele'a will miss a home fixture against the NSW Waratahs this weekend and away matches against the Waikato Chiefs, Otago Highlanders and ACT Brumbies.

Sharks must do without Van der Merwe for a visit to the Lions this weekend plus home fixtures against the Jaguares and Queensland Reds.

