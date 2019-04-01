Popular Topics
Special investigative team to probe deadly Hout Bay taxi shooting

Four men were killed and two wounded in Monday morning’s attack.

Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A team of specialist detectives has been dispatched to probe a deadly taxi shooting in Hout Bay.

Four men were killed and two wounded in Monday morning’s attack.

Scores of Imizamo Yethu residents watched on as authorities saturated the area.

Police said that gunmen opened fire on taxis parked along a road.

Several volleys of shots sent people fleeing, a member of the Hout Bay community policing forum claims even police officers were shot at.

“Crime scene experts are on the scene combing for clues following a taxi-related shooting incident where four people were killed this morning in Hout Bay. During the same incident, two people were also injured.

“Meanwhile a team of specialist detectives has been established to look into these murders, including the one which occurred last Thursday also in Hout Bay,” Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said.

The motive for the attack was under investigation but it was widely believed to be linked to a feud between two taxi groups which turned violent last week.

There was another shooting which claimed the life of a man.

