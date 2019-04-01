Special investigative team to probe deadly Hout Bay taxi shooting
CAPE TOWN - A team of specialist detectives has been dispatched to probe a deadly taxi shooting in Hout Bay.
Four men were killed and two wounded in Monday morning’s attack.
#HoutBayShooting Current scene. SF pic.twitter.com/9XR9IVJpJY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2019
Scores of Imizamo Yethu residents watched on as authorities saturated the area.
Police said that gunmen opened fire on taxis parked along a road.
Several volleys of shots sent people fleeing, a member of the Hout Bay community policing forum claims even police officers were shot at.
“Crime scene experts are on the scene combing for clues following a taxi-related shooting incident where four people were killed this morning in Hout Bay. During the same incident, two people were also injured.
“Meanwhile a team of specialist detectives has been established to look into these murders, including the one which occurred last Thursday also in Hout Bay,” Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said.
The motive for the attack was under investigation but it was widely believed to be linked to a feud between two taxi groups which turned violent last week.
There was another shooting which claimed the life of a man.
#HoutBayShooting Residents fill the streets. Police, Traffic and EMS officials are on scene. SF pic.twitter.com/B0RuxDeG2r— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2019
