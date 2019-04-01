Special investigative team to probe deadly Hout Bay taxi shooting

Four men were killed and two wounded in Monday morning’s attack.

CAPE TOWN - A team of specialist detectives has been dispatched to probe a deadly taxi shooting in Hout Bay.

Scores of Imizamo Yethu residents watched on as authorities saturated the area.

Police said that gunmen opened fire on taxis parked along a road.

Several volleys of shots sent people fleeing, a member of the Hout Bay community policing forum claims even police officers were shot at.

“Crime scene experts are on the scene combing for clues following a taxi-related shooting incident where four people were killed this morning in Hout Bay. During the same incident, two people were also injured.

“Meanwhile a team of specialist detectives has been established to look into these murders, including the one which occurred last Thursday also in Hout Bay,” Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said.

The motive for the attack was under investigation but it was widely believed to be linked to a feud between two taxi groups which turned violent last week.

There was another shooting which claimed the life of a man.