Sisulu to brief African ambassadors on xenophobic attacks in Durban
Last week’s incidents of xenophobia were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, where at least two people were killed during the violence.
PRETORIA - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will brief African ambassadors on Monday on attacks on foreign-owned businesses in Durban this past week.
Last week’s incidents of xenophobia were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, where at least two people were killed during the violence.
Foreign nationals had to seek refuge in local buildings and mosques.
Now the minister is expected to hear some criticism from the envoys about statements by prominent South Africans strongly aimed against foreigners.
Since the xenophobic attacks of 2008 that left 67 people dead, South African authorities have been reluctant to use that word.
Speaking about recent attacks on foreign-owned shops in Durban, official spokespeople are blaming criminal elements.
Sisulu has referred to the debt South Africans owe their neighbours for help in the struggle against apartheid.
African envoys said they will reinforce this and call on South African authorities to bring into line prominent personalities, like Gauteng Premier David Makuru, who have made inflammatory statements against foreigners.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
ANC: Allegations against Magashule an attempt to 'deface' party
-
Author who exposed Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims
-
Maimane: Preferential treatment of my wife at police station was wrong
-
UPDATE: Four killed, two wounded in Hout Bay taxi rank shooting
-
Mokgoro submits report on Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office to Ramaphosa
-
New Sars boss Kieswetter steps in to resolve wage dispute, end strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.