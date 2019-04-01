Sars sets 2019/20 tax revenue target at R1.422 trillion

South African Revenue Service acting chief executive of customs and excise Mamiky Leolo says "the target is based on the performance of macroeconomic indicators".

PRETORIA - South Africa aims to collect 10% higher tax revenues of R1.4 trillion in 2019, the revenue service said on Monday, despite missing its revenue target for the past five years and growing signs economic growth will come in lower than expected.

