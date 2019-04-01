Sars collects R1.28 trillion in 2018/2019, misses R1.3 trillion target
Acting commissioner Mark Kingon presented the results on Monday afternoon.
PRETORIA – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced it collected R1.28 trillion in 2018/2019, missing its R1.3 trillion target.
The Revenue Service has consistently reported shortfalls and missed targets, although under axed commissioner Tom Moyane Sars reached the R1 trillion milestone.
The release of the preliminary results will possibly be Kingon's last stint as acting commissioner before Edward Kieswetter takes over on 1 May.
LISTEN: What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SA
Some of his immediate challenges include improving tax compliance and revenues, as well as restoring public confidence in the agency.
At the same time, Sars is dealing with unions who've downed tools over a wage dispute. A new offer presented on Monday morning is being deliberate on.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
