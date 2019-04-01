Sars collects R1.28 trillion in 2018/2019, misses R1.3 trillion target

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sars collects R1.28 trillion in 2018/2019, misses R1.3 trillion target

Acting commissioner Mark Kingon presented the results on Monday afternoon.

A screengrab of acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon appearing at the Nugent commission of inquiry on 19 October 2018.
A screengrab of acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon appearing at the Nugent commission of inquiry on 19 October 2018.
Kgomotso Modise 10 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced it collected R1.28 trillion in 2018/2019, missing its R1.3 trillion target.

Acting commissioner Mark Kingon presented the results on Monday afternoon.

The Revenue Service has consistently reported shortfalls and missed targets, although under axed commissioner Tom Moyane Sars reached the R1 trillion milestone.

The release of the preliminary results will possibly be Kingon's last stint as acting commissioner before Edward Kieswetter takes over on 1 May.

LISTEN: What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SA

Some of his immediate challenges include improving tax compliance and revenues, as well as restoring public confidence in the agency.

At the same time, Sars is dealing with unions who've downed tools over a wage dispute. A new offer presented on Monday morning is being deliberate on.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA