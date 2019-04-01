SA boxer Tete says preparations going well ahead of WBSS

Zolani Tete , on 27 April, will fight Filipino legend Nonito Donaire in the semi-finals of the WBSS in the USA.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s WBO bantamweight boxing champion Zolani Tete says winning the World Boxing Super Bantam Series (WBSS) will mean a lot to him and the boxing fraternity in South Africa.

Late last year the Tete teamed up with Floyd Mayweather Sr. in preparation for the tournament.

"The preparations have been going well - we've been training so hard in ensuring that when the time comes I'm ready," said Tete.

"Winning this tournament would mean a lot in South Africa, we might see big sponsors coming in to rescue. By winning this could change the life of boxing in South Africa and can change the life of every boxer out there. The will know that there's hope in showcasing their talent and dreams. For instance, now boxing is starting to be recognised in our country, even television broadcast that department in terms of sponsors is slowly working out, so overseas broadcast will be interested in our sport."

The winner will take on the victor between Japanese IBF holder Naoya Inoue and Puerto Rico’s WBA titlist Emmanuel Rodriguez‚ who will fight in Glasgow‚ Scotland‚ on 18 May.