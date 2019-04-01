Role of Brics bank questioned as SA hosts annual meeting in CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Role of Brics bank questioned as SA hosts annual meeting in CT

The meeting is expected to bring together role-players from around the globe.

The 4th Annual Meeting of the Brics New Development Bank is expected to bring together role-players from around the globe. Picture: @NDB_int/Twitter
The 4th Annual Meeting of the Brics New Development Bank is expected to bring together role-players from around the globe. Picture: @NDB_int/Twitter
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is on Monday hosting the 4th Annual Meeting of the Brics New Development Bank under the theme "Partnership for Sustainable Development".

The meeting is expected to bring together role-players from around the globe.

On Sunday, ahead of Monday’s gathering, the Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC) along with other organisations hosted a counter-summit to interrogate the role of Brics.

The AIDC’s Dominic Brown said that one of the findings was that Brics was not strengthening developing economies.

“It doesn’t really provide an alternative. One example would be the kind of imperialist or sub-imperialist role that a lot of the Brics [nations] have been playing in their region and within the global economy.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA