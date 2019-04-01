Sars strike over after agreement reached

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sars strike over after agreement reached

Last week, various branches at the tax collection agency were shut down, with employees calling for an 11.4% increase.

FILE: A demonstrator holds a sign outside Sars headquarters in Pretoria during a protest for 11% salary increase. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
FILE: A demonstrator holds a sign outside Sars headquarters in Pretoria during a protest for 11% salary increase. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has reached an agreement with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) following a wage strike.

Last week, various branches at the tax collection agency were shut down, with employees calling for an 11.4% increase.

Sars and the union have agreed on a three-year deal which includes an 8% hike for the first 12 months.

The PSA’s Tahir Maepa said: “In terms of this particular agreement, we managed to agree on an 8% increase for year one, and a CPI plus 2% for year two and three for our members.”

However, there's no word yet on a deal between the agency and Nehawu.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA