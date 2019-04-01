Sars strike over after agreement reached

Last week, various branches at the tax collection agency were shut down, with employees calling for an 11.4% increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has reached an agreement with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) following a wage strike.

Sars and the union have agreed on a three-year deal which includes an 8% hike for the first 12 months.

The PSA’s Tahir Maepa said: “In terms of this particular agreement, we managed to agree on an 8% increase for year one, and a CPI plus 2% for year two and three for our members.”

However, there's no word yet on a deal between the agency and Nehawu.