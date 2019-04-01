Popular Topics
Police hunt suspects behind Kimberley murders

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by a balaclava-clad gunman in Kagisho last week, while two others were also found with fatal stab wounds earlier in March.

A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for suspects in connection with three murders in Kimberley.

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by a balaclava-clad gunman in Kagisho last week.

Two others were also found with fatal stab wounds earlier in March.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Majang Skalkie said: “We appeal to the community at large in Galeshewe and Kagisho if they have any information regarding the incident or any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to please contact the Kagisho police station.”

