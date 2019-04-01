PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?

-
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal stormWorld
-
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknownLocal
-
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from BosasaPolitics
-
ANC allies: Party has committed a series of errorsPolitics
-
DA gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to release SIU report on load sheddingPolitics
-
Hawks arrest 3 KZN cops linked to taxi industry corruptionLocal
Popular Topics
-
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknownLocal
-
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from BosasaPolitics
-
ANC allies: Party has committed a series of errorsPolitics
-
DA gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to release SIU report on load sheddingPolitics
-
Hawks arrest 3 KZN cops linked to taxi industry corruptionLocal
-
BRICS bank approves $790m for 3 SA projectsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
ANC allies: Party has committed a series of errorsPolitics
-
DA gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to release SIU report on load sheddingPolitics
-
Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from AfricaPolitics
-
ANC: Allegations against Magashule an attempt to 'deface' partyPolitics
-
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'Politics
-
NHI to be a reality in next administration, says MotsoalediPolitics
Popular Topics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
BRICS bank approves $790m for 3 SA projectsBusiness
-
Nehawu, PSA to present latest Sars salary offer to striking employeesBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: PIC inquiry resumes after Ramaphosa grants 4-month extensionBusiness
-
Role of BRICS bank questioned as SA hosts annual meeting in CTBusiness
-
Rand firms after Moody's delays rating reviewBusiness
-
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store - mediaLifestyle
-
Cape Town Jazz Fest 20th edition a treat for jazz loversLocal
-
Aidan Gillen wants ‘Game of Thrones’ to have ‘happy ending’Lifestyle
-
Picasso in Ivory Coast? A village tells of its brush with the artistLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage says he was ‘too drunk’ to get marriedLifestyle
-
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger’s healthLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJFLifestyle
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concertLocal
-
FS Stars winger Jantjie dies in car crashSport
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
Crotty to leave All Blacks for Japan after World CupSport
-
Kisner beats Kuchar to capture WGC Match Play crownSport
-
Federer downs injured Isner in Miami for 101st career titleSport
-
Liverpool back on top as late own goal secures 2-1 win over TottenhamSport
Popular Topics
-
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?
What on earth should happen to Aiden Markram? Should he go to the Cricket World Cup or should he just focus on his stint with English County side Hamshire early in the English summer?
It’s a real conundrum for the Proteas selectors whose convener Linda Zondi was in attendance at SuperSport Park to witness Markram’s third Momentum One Day Cup century for the Titans in only his fourth innings in the competition in the final against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Last week I reluctantly penned down my choice of the 15 players who I think should represent South Africa at the Cricket World Cup in the UK in just under two months’ time and Markram’s name wasn’t on my list.
I had gone with the experience of Hashim Amla, who has unfortunately been very short of cricket in recent weeks because of the ill-health of his father. And as much as I still would like to see the veteran on the plane to the UK, I am now beginning to acknowledge that Markram’s form cannot go unrewarded and that a spot in the 15-man squad should be reserved for him.
Now here is the catch. It would not make sense for the selectors to leave behind a man that has 27 ODI centuries and has a career average above 50, but yet again, Markram has not set the International white ball cricket world alight like he has the red ball side of things.
In 18 ODIs Markram averages 29.58 with the bat and has only passed 50 on two occasions, which doesn’t paint a bright picture considering the amount of talent and ability he possesses. Making him stand-in captain for the remainder of the 4-1 series loss to India in early 2018 may have played a role in him not taking ODI cricket by storm, but one thing that still counts in his favour is age and time.
The question for the selectors will definitely be whether they bank on the experience of Amla, even though he has been short of cricket or reward the form of Markram for the World Cup squad, but one thing is for sure it is that the 23-year-old is giving Zondi and his panel good food for thought.
We will all speak again in 17 days’ time when we know the final 15 that will go to the World Cup.
Philasande Sixaba is a sports reporter at Eyewitness News.
Popular in Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackouts3 days ago
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa26 days ago
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane finances4 days ago
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for Brexit4 days ago
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneurs4 days ago
-
[FACT CHECK] What's the true number of undocumented migrants in SA?196 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.