Go

New Sars boss Kieswetter steps in to resolve wage dispute, end strike

Officials have been locked in talks with labour unions since Sunday in an attempt to avert a total shutdown at the tax collecting agency.

Edward Kieswetter. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
Edward Kieswetter. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has stepped in to try and resolve an ongoing wage dispute at the revenue service.

Officials have been locked in talks with labour unions since Sunday in an attempt to avert a total shutdown at the tax collecting agency.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and Public Servant Association represent thousands of workers who've been on strike since Thursday affecting services at Sars offices.

They are demanding an 11.4% salary increase while Sars is offering 7%.

Sars' spokesperson Takalani Musekwa: "The parties acknowledge and appreciate the progress made in the two days in their bid to resolve the dispute and end the strike. The parties have made substantial progress in narrowing their areas of dispute and there's a possibility of reaching an agreement and settling the dispute."

