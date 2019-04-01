Nehawu, PSA to present latest Sars salary offer to striking employees

After talks that went late into Sunday night, the revenue service is now offering an 8% increase this year and 2% above CPI for the next two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Unions at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) say that the latest offer by the state-owned utility is worthy to be presented before their members and deliberated on.

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) and National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union went on strike last week demanding an 11% salary hike while Sars was offering 7%.

After talks that went late into Sunday night, the revenue service is now offering an 8% increase this year and 2% above CPI for the next two years.

The PSA said the majority of their members favour the latest offer.