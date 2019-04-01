Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown
The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made so far following a shooting in Hout Bay.
Four people were killed and two more wounded early on Monday morning.
It was the second deadly shooting in the area in the space of just a few days.
#HoutBayShooting Current scene. SF pic.twitter.com/9XR9IVJpJY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2019
The exact motive for the attack is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.
The victim’s bodies were still on the scene around midday.
An Imizamo Yethu resident says he was woken up by gunshots.
“This is the second time in a month, last week there was shooting and one person died which is shocking to me... this thing is happening right in front of the police station.”
Gunmen sprayed taxis parked alongside the road with bullets. Four men were killed and two other people were wounded.
#HoutBayShooting Residents fill the streets. Police, Traffic and EMS officials are on scene. SF pic.twitter.com/B0RuxDeG2r— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2019
