Go

Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown

The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made so far following a shooting in Hout Bay.

Four people were killed and two more wounded early on Monday morning.

It was the second deadly shooting in the area in the space of just a few days.

The exact motive for the attack is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

The victim’s bodies were still on the scene around midday.

An Imizamo Yethu resident says he was woken up by gunshots.

“This is the second time in a month, last week there was shooting and one person died which is shocking to me... this thing is happening right in front of the police station.”

Gunmen sprayed taxis parked alongside the road with bullets. Four men were killed and two other people were wounded.

Comments

