Mokgoro submits report on Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office to Ramaphosa

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro investigated the fitness of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office.

PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has officially concluded its work by handing over its report on the fitness of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president appointed retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro to conduct the probe following numerous adverse court findings against the two senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials.

The pair have been criticised for their handling, of among other cases, the prosecution of former head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

The submission of the Mokgoro Inquiry report to Ramaphosa formally marks the end of the work of the team assembled late last year to investigate Jiba and Mrwebi.

Justice Mokgoro and the evidence leaders gathered and considered dozens of affidavits and other evidence and heard six weeks of testimony from witnesses.

Mokgoro is scheduled to meet the president this week for a formal handover and presentation of the report.

Once the report is handed over, the Presidency will take over communications related to the inquiry as well as his final decision.

If the president acts like he did with the Nugent commission of inquiry recommendation, the public can expect an answer on the fate of Jiba and Mrwebi soon.