Markram not focused on World Cup squad selection

Titans and Proteas batsman Aiden Markram says he is not focusing on being selected for South Africa’s Cricket World Cup 15-man squad.

JOHANNESBURG - Titans and Proteas batsman Aiden Markram says he is not focusing on being selected for South Africa’s Cricket World Cup 15-man squad.

Markram was in scintillating form in his sides Momentum One Day Cup final triumph over the Dolphins on Sunday, where he scored a brilliant 127 off 86 deliveries guiding them to them to a 135-run win.

The 23-year-old has been particularly dominant in the competition, scoring three centuries and one-half century in his only four innings of the campaign. Markram attributed his rich vein of form in the domestic 50 over campaign to a clear mind that wasn’t worried about inclusion in the World Cup squad.

“There has been a lot of things happening selection wise which is normal since it is a World Cup year. Everyone wants to make the team (Proteas), but I got to a stage where I really tried to forget about selection and invest all my time and energy to the Titans side.”

He added: “Once I was able to do that I really enjoyed playing my cricket for the Titans and many people may have heard me say before that I am not focusing on selection anymore. I have been fortunate to see the results in the Momentum One Day Cup.”

The World Cup squad is expected to be announced by Cricket South Africa on 18 April with the Proteas kicking off the campaign in the first game against hosts England on 30 May at the Oval in London.