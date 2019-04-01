Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May
Julius Malema addressed a packed Philippi Stadium over the weekend during the party’s provincial manifesto rally.
CAPE TOWN – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has vowed to clean up the streets of the Western Cape and eradicate gangsterism in the province.
WATCH: Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'
Malema addressed a packed Philippi Stadium over the weekend during the party’s provincial manifesto rally.
Malema sent a stern warning to gangsters and drug lords.
“The EFF is not scared of anyone. We are going to arrest them and restore peace in the Western Cape.”
He says gangsterism is killing is too many innocent people.
“We’ve got no time for gangsterism. We are not scared of them. Whether you are a drug lord, or gangster or gang boss, after 8 May you will meet your match.”
Just last week a four-year-old girl was shot and killed in Uitsig, near Ravensmead.
In Bonteheuwel, two children were wounded when an armed man stormed a house in the area and fired multiple shots.
According to the latest National Annual Crime Stats for 2017/2018, 83% of all gang-related murders in South Africa took place in the Western Cape.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
