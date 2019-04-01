Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from Africa

EFF leader Julius Malema’s anti-xenophobic stance and his African ideology has attracted the support of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) organisation.

CAPE TOWN - With 37 days to go until South Africans head to the polls, political parties are stepping up their electioneering.

This past weekend saw all the major political parties out on the hustings at a series of walkabout, meetings and rallies.

In Cape Town, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) managed to fill up a sports stadium in Philippi as it marked the provincial launch of its manifesto and the party attracted attention and support from beyond the country’s borders.

GALLERY: Philippi goes red as Malema launches EFF manifesto in WC

The party's leader Julius Malema doesn’t only have the support of South Africans as his party heads to the polls on 8 May, he has also had the support of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) organisation.

Biafra, officially the Republic of Biafra, was a secessionist state in West Africa which existed from 1967 to 1970 and was made up of the states in the eastern region of Nigeria.

The organisation’s South African representative Emeka Ogbonna said that Malema’s anti-xenophobic stance and his African ideology attracted the organisation.

Malema also took time to call for an end to xenophobia following recent attacks on foreigners including members of IPOB.

"Stop the self-hatred. Stop attacking our brothers and sisters from Africa."

WATCH: Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)