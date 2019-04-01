Malema: Corruption the same as murder
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that corruption is the same as murder because it can lead to the death of innocent people.
NORTH WEST – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that corruption is the same as murder because it can lead to the death of innocent people.
Malema ended his four-province weekend campaign blitz on Sunday by lashing out against corrupt African National Congress (ANC) leaders.
Malema zipped from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, to Philippi in the Western Cape, up to Rustenburg in the North West and down to Qwaqwa in the Free State in the quest for votes over the weekend.
On his last stop, he told crowds that corruption takes away money for schools and health and kills innocent souls.
“So those who commit corruption, you are worse than those who do pickpocketing because they are just stealing money from the purse of an individual; you are stealing from our collective purse, you are stealing from thousands of people.”
Malema said the ANC is the EFF’s enemy because some of its leaders stole money for the past 25 years.
WATCH: Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Author of Magashule book should report to police if allegations are true
-
Author of book exposing Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks
-
EFF doesn't want votes from xenophobic South Africans, says Malema
-
Malema maintains Ramaphosa should be jailed for Marikana
-
Mabuza asks for forgiveness for 'mistakes' made by the ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.