Malema: Corruption the same as murder

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that corruption is the same as murder because it can lead to the death of innocent people.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Philippi Stadium on 20 March 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Philippi Stadium on 20 March 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
35 minutes ago

NORTH WEST – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that corruption is the same as murder because it can lead to the death of innocent people.

Malema ended his four-province weekend campaign blitz on Sunday by lashing out against corrupt African National Congress (ANC) leaders.

Malema zipped from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, to Philippi in the Western Cape, up to Rustenburg in the North West and down to Qwaqwa in the Free State in the quest for votes over the weekend.

On his last stop, he told crowds that corruption takes away money for schools and health and kills innocent souls.

“So those who commit corruption, you are worse than those who do pickpocketing because they are just stealing money from the purse of an individual; you are stealing from our collective purse, you are stealing from thousands of people.”

Malema said the ANC is the EFF’s enemy because some of its leaders stole money for the past 25 years.

