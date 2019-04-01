Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told a crowd in Kimberley that South Africans are tired of corruption.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has been on the warpath about corruption this weekend, saying that South Africans deserve a better government.

The DA continued its provincial manifesto launches in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

Maimane told a crowd in Kimberley that South Africans are tired of corruption.

“More than anything, is we need a government that doesn’t wake up in the morning thinking about clever ways to steal money.”

He also said that President Cyril Rampahosa expresses shock whenever something goes wrong.

“When his son gets money from Bosasa he’s shocked. When he himself gets money from Bosasa, he’s also shocked.”

Maimane also took to Twitter over the weekend to express his disappointment at Ramaphosa’s refusal to take part in the SABC’S election debates between presidential candidates.

He says that Ramaphosa promised to create a culture of transparency and accountability, as the elections are about a contestation of ideas.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said that corruption is the same as murder because it can lead to the death of innocent people.

Malema ended his four-province weekend campaign blitz on Sunday by lashing out against what he calls corrupt ANC leaders.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)