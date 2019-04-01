Magashule mulls legal action against author Pieter-Louis Myburgh

The former Free State premier is at the centre of a new book by Pieter-Louis Myburgh titled 'Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture'.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is considering taking legal action after allegations contained in a book by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

The former Free State premier has been at the centre of a new book by Myburgh titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.

The book claims Magashule introduced a Bloemfontein mayor to the Gupta family where political positions were discussed.

Magashule was speaking at the party's national executive committee meeting in Irene where he refused to be drawn further on the allegations.

“I’m considering the legal route but all the time you write allegations, you don’t write facts,” Magashule said to journalists.

On Sunday, Myburgh said he stood by his claims.

It's been reported that leaked files show that Magashule tapped into the proceeds of a contentious R230 million asbestos audit deal awarded by his provincial Human Settlements Department in 2014.

The secretary-general dismissed the claims as fake news while the ANC labelled them as propaganda.

Myburgh said that he was in possession of documents to substantiate the damning allegations linking Magushule to dodgy dealings with business people who worked with the Free State government.

“These chapters in the book are based on documents, evidence and source accounts on government records and information that I obtained through PAIA applications.”

The ANC described Myburgh's book as dubious and said: “It’s going to be very difficult for the ANC because they have to convince the public that the content of the book is all based on lies.”

The ANC said it viewed the allegations against Magashule as highly personalised, calling this a vicious attack on its secretary-general and the office which is the administrative engine room of the party, critical for its election campaign.