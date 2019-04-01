Load shedding, increase in Sars refunds impacted revenue collection - Kingon

He announced Sars collected about R1.28 trillion for the 2018/2019 year missing its target by almost R15 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon says South Africans cannot ignore the effects load shedding has had on businesses.

Company income tax (CIT) accounted for 16.7% of that figure but collections in that category contracted by 2.5% from last financial year.

Kingon says instability on the power front and an increase in refunds have had a material effect on collection.

“We look at CIT’s specifically and look at the top 30 companies in a large business space, we had an over R11 billion drop in that space specifically.”

