Jazz lovers hail 2019 CTIJF line-up as best ever

The line-up included the legendary Chaka Khan, Cape Town's Jonathan Butler, Limpopo’s Sho Madozi, and French group the Gipsy Kings.

Limpopo's pride Sho Madjozi brought the heat at the Bassline stage. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Limpopo's pride Sho Madjozi brought the heat at the Bassline stage. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of jazz lovers made their way to the Mother City over the weekend to attend the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

The two-day festival was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This was the 20th edition of the festival.

The line-up included the legendary Chaka Khan, Cape Town's Jonathan Butler, Limpopo’s Sho Madozi, and French group Gipsy Kings.

Amazing, alive, diverse - that's how some festival goers described the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

The festival featured more than 40 local and international artists across five stages in the Cape Town CBD.

Some festival-goers like Anthea Masters took a trip down memory lane, remembering the good old days when the festival was hosted at the Good Hope Centre.

“I quite enjoyed the set up here like the quartet brothers at Rosies.”

Eyewitness News also spoke to other festival-goers about their experience this weekend.

“The line-up this year was the best,” said one festival-goer.

WATCH: Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJF

