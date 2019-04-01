Jazz lovers hail 2019 CTIJF line-up as best ever
The line-up included the legendary Chaka Khan, Cape Town's Jonathan Butler, Limpopo’s Sho Madozi, and French group the Gipsy Kings.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of jazz lovers made their way to the Mother City over the weekend to attend the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.
The two-day festival was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
This was the 20th edition of the festival.
The line-up included the legendary Chaka Khan, Cape Town's Jonathan Butler, Limpopo’s Sho Madozi, and French group Gipsy Kings.
#CTIJF2019 Sho Madjozi performing to a huge crowd on the Bassline stage. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ybQoaqsvYz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2019
Amazing, alive, diverse - that's how some festival goers described the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.
The festival featured more than 40 local and international artists across five stages in the Cape Town CBD.
Some festival-goers like Anthea Masters took a trip down memory lane, remembering the good old days when the festival was hosted at the Good Hope Centre.
“I quite enjoyed the set up here like the quartet brothers at Rosies.”
Eyewitness News also spoke to other festival-goers about their experience this weekend.
“The line-up this year was the best,” said one festival-goer.
WATCH: Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJF
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store - media
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
-
Animal rights activist Bardot stirs fury in Reunion with 'racist' comments
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJF
-
Aidan Gillen wants ‘Game of Thrones’ to have ‘happy ending’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.