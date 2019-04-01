Hout Bay shooting could be linked to taxi violence – MEC Grant
Four men were shot dead and two passengers were wounded near the police station on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says Monday’s deadly shooting in Hout Bay could be linked to ongoing taxi violence.
Four men were shot dead and two passengers were wounded near the police station on Monday morning.
Police and law enforcement officers are monitoring the area.
Grant said the shooting stems from a feud over a sought-after route from Hout Bay to Cape Town.
“We've had to suspend the registration certificates of the two warring factions and that is CATA, which normally runs the Hout Bay-Wynberg route and the Central Unity Taxi Association which is affiliated to Codeta.”
He said the associations had been operating illegally on the Victoria Road route which is run by a Vehicle Operating Company.
The MEC said there were dozens of taxi drivers operating on this route unlawfully every day and a formal taxi rank might prevent this problem.
“We can't have people loading passengers alongside the road, so there is going to have to be infrastructure changes made in Hout Bay so that that cannot happen to try and contain the situation."
He added that CCTV cameras along the route could also help to catch offenders.
#HoutBayShooting Forensic teams are on scene. A section of the Hout Bay Main Rd remains closed. The bodies of the victims have not yet been removed. SF pic.twitter.com/zlMZNTZf0m— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2019
#HoutBayShooting Current scene. SF pic.twitter.com/9XR9IVJpJY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2019
#HoutBayShooting Residents fill the streets. Police, Traffic and EMS officials are on scene. SF pic.twitter.com/B0RuxDeG2r— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Author who exposed Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims
-
Bosasa was tipped off about SIU’s search and seizure operation - investigator
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May
-
Ramaphosa condemns xenophobic attacks
-
Magashule mulls legal action against author Pieter-Louis Myburgh
-
Maimane: Preferential treatment of my wife at police station was wrong
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.