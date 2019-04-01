View all in Latest
Hout Bay shooting could be linked to taxi violence – MEC Grant

Four men were shot dead and two passengers were wounded near the police station on Monday morning.

Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says Monday’s deadly shooting in Hout Bay could be linked to ongoing taxi violence.

Four men were shot dead and two passengers were wounded near the police station on Monday morning.

Police and law enforcement officers are monitoring the area.

Grant said the shooting stems from a feud over a sought-after route from Hout Bay to Cape Town.

“We've had to suspend the registration certificates of the two warring factions and that is CATA, which normally runs the Hout Bay-Wynberg route and the Central Unity Taxi Association which is affiliated to Codeta.”

He said the associations had been operating illegally on the Victoria Road route which is run by a Vehicle Operating Company.

The MEC said there were dozens of taxi drivers operating on this route unlawfully every day and a formal taxi rank might prevent this problem.

“We can't have people loading passengers alongside the road, so there is going to have to be infrastructure changes made in Hout Bay so that that cannot happen to try and contain the situation."

He added that CCTV cameras along the route could also help to catch offenders.

