Hout Bay rocked by shooting at taxi rank

It is believed that there could be casualties, with the motive unknown for now.

CAPE TOWN - There has been a shooting at the Hout Bay taxi rank on Monday morning.

Cape Town law enforcement has confirmed the incident.

Tensions have been rising among rival taxi groups in the area.

Eight people were arrested following a deadly shooting in Hout Bay late last month which is thought to be taxi-related.