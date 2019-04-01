Popular Topics
Hawks arrest 3 KZN cops linked to taxi industry corruption

The men were handcuffed in Pinetown on Friday after they demanded and received R200,000 from two alleged suspects they were investigating over violence in the industry.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three police officers have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in a case linked to corruption in the taxi industry.

The men were handcuffed in Pinetown on Friday after they demanded and received R200,000 from two alleged suspects they were investigating over violence in the industry.

The suspects then tipped the Hawks off.

Hawk spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “This is a very significant arrest based on the allegations that have been put forward. There’s a lot of complains that police have been receiving and this is one of those cases that we felt it was necessary for us to also chip in and assist.”

Timeline

