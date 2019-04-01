Hawks arrest 3 KZN cops linked to taxi industry corruption

-
BRICS bank approves $790m for 3 SA projectsBusiness
-
Special investigative team to probe deadly Hout Bay taxi shootingLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Competition Commission director gives evidence at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
Sisulu to brief African ambassadors on xenophobic attacks in DurbanLocal
-
Nehawu, PSA to present latest Sars salary offer to striking employeesBusiness
-
Mokgoro submits report on Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office to RamaphosaLocal
Popular Topics
-
BRICS bank approves $790m for 3 SA projectsBusiness
-
Special investigative team to probe deadly Hout Bay taxi shootingLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Competition Commission director gives evidence at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
Sisulu to brief African ambassadors on xenophobic attacks in DurbanLocal
-
Nehawu, PSA to present latest Sars salary offer to striking employeesBusiness
-
Mokgoro submits report on Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office to RamaphosaLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC: Allegations against Magashule an attempt to 'deface' partyPolitics
-
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'Politics
-
NHI to be a reality in next administration, says MotsoalediPolitics
-
Motlanthe: ANC should expect tough general electionsPolitics
-
Malema: Corruption the same as murderPolitics
-
Author who exposed Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claimsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Nehawu, PSA to present latest Sars salary offer to striking employeesBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: PIC inquiry resumes after Ramaphosa grants 4-month extensionBusiness
-
Role of BRICS bank questioned as SA hosts annual meeting in CTBusiness
-
Rand firms after Moody's delays rating reviewBusiness
-
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
-
Consumers to dig deeper into pockets as electrity tariff, fuel price hikes hitBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store - mediaLifestyle
-
Cape Town Jazz Fest 20th edition a treat for jazz loversLocal
-
Aidan Gillen wants ‘Game of Thrones’ to have ‘happy ending’Lifestyle
-
Picasso in Ivory Coast? A village tells of its brush with the artistLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage says he was ‘too drunk’ to get marriedLifestyle
-
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger’s healthLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJFLocal
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concertLocal
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
Crotty to leave All Blacks for Japan after World CupSport
-
Kisner beats Kuchar to capture WGC Match Play crownSport
-
Federer downs injured Isner in Miami for 101st career titleSport
-
Liverpool back on top as late own goal secures 2-1 win over TottenhamSport
-
Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix after Leclerc heartbreakSport
Popular Topics
-
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
Hawks arrest 3 KZN cops linked to taxi industry corruption
The men were handcuffed in Pinetown on Friday after they demanded and received R200,000 from two alleged suspects they were investigating over violence in the industry.
JOHANNESBURG - Three police officers have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in a case linked to corruption in the taxi industry.
The men were handcuffed in Pinetown on Friday after they demanded and received R200,000 from two alleged suspects they were investigating over violence in the industry.
The suspects then tipped the Hawks off.
Hawk spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “This is a very significant arrest based on the allegations that have been put forward. There’s a lot of complains that police have been receiving and this is one of those cases that we felt it was necessary for us to also chip in and assist.”
Timeline
-
Special investigative team to probe deadly Hout Bay taxi shooting11 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 8 injured in separate CT shootings during weekend2 hours ago
-
UPDATE: Four killed, two wounded in Hout Bay taxi rank shooting3 hours ago
-
2 CT women arrested in connection with missing boy (1) to appear in court4 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
ANC: Allegations against Magashule an attempt to 'deface' party2 hours ago
-
Author who exposed Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims5 hours ago
-
Maimane: Preferential treatment of my wife at police station was wrongone day ago
-
UPDATE: Four killed, two wounded in Hout Bay taxi rank shooting3 hours ago
-
Mokgoro submits report on Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office to Ramaphosaone hour ago
-
New Sars boss Kieswetter steps in to resolve wage dispute, end strike3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.