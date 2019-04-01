Gavin Watson halted being questioned in SIU probe - Clint Oellermann

Former SIU investigator Clint Oellermann said they had received information that Gavin Watson was the one behind alleged wrongdoing at Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigator Clint Oellermann says Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was never questioned during their investigation because the company interdicted the unit.

Oellermann said they had received information that Watson was the one behind alleged wrongdoing at the facilities management company.

He's been testifying before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Monday and said: “In order for us to at least continue with the investigation rather than be rendered stranded in terms of where the investigation would start; I think that was the motivation to continue with the investigation. I also think the intention was once these legal issues were resolved, to then interview these material witnesses and continue from there.”

Oellermann has also denied allegations that the SIU's investigation into Bosasa in 2007 was politically motivated and flawed.

He said the SIU found irregularities in tenders awarded by the Department of Correctional Services to Bosasa, adding that they found evidence of payments of bribes of former correctional services officials Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham.

Oellermann says the SIU held a number of meetings with the National Prosecuting Authority after they handed over their report.

But then NPA head Menzi Simelane accused the SIU of flouting procedure's and conducting a politically motivated investigation.

“The SIU uncovered evidence of criminal conduct and that evidence gets referred to the NPA. The SIU cannot open a criminal case on matters that it investigated, there may be matters internally where they are the complainant.”

WATCH: Former SIU investigator Clint Oellermann at the Zondo Commission