Gauteng police hunt truck hijacking syndicate

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a group of criminals believed to part of a truck hijacking syndicate operating in the province.

Two members of the gang have already been arrested while others, travelling in cars fitted with blue lights, are still at large.

Police recovered stolen hi-tech televisions at a business plot in Glen Austin on Monday where the pair was handcuffed.

They will appear in the Midrand Magistrates Court this week.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini said: “The truck hijacking unit is following several leads to arrest the rest of the gang but at the same time, we’re also appealing to the members of the public who might have information to call the police.”