FS Stars winger Jantjie dies in car crash

CAPE TOWN - Free State Stars confirmed winger Sinethemba Jantjie has been killed in a car accident in Bethlehem on Monday morning.

Jantjie was due to join Wits at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with the Clever Boys.

The winger had been with Stars since 2016 after joining from National First Division (NFD) side‚ Mbombela United.

He was a late bloomer who rose to prominence in the 2015/16 season with Mbombela United‚ almost helping them gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League.

Jantjie joins a growling and concerning list of South African footballers who have passed away in a motor vehicle accidents.

The club plans to meet with Jantjie’s family, after which they will give further details of the funeral and memorial arrangements.