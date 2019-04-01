FS Stars winger Jantjie dies in car crash
Sinethemba Jantjie joins a growling and concerning list of South African footballers who have passed away in a motor vehicle accidents.
CAPE TOWN - Free State Stars confirmed winger Sinethemba Jantjie has been killed in a car accident in Bethlehem on Monday morning.
Jantjie was due to join Wits at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with the Clever Boys.
The winger had been with Stars since 2016 after joining from National First Division (NFD) side‚ Mbombela United.
He was a late bloomer who rose to prominence in the 2015/16 season with Mbombela United‚ almost helping them gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League.
Jantjie joins a growling and concerning list of South African footballers who have passed away in a motor vehicle accidents.
The club plans to meet with Jantjie’s family, after which they will give further details of the funeral and memorial arrangements.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Free State Stars midfielder Sinethemba Jantjie. 🙏— FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) April 1, 2019
He was only 30 years old.
RIP to a great player. 😢 #RIPJantjiehttps://t.co/No31bT8ikk pic.twitter.com/ita0clmaDu
Popular in Sport
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?
-
Eugene Henning to join Springbok management
-
Chiefs cruise into Nedbank Cup semi
-
Liverpool back on top as late own goal secures 2-1 win over Tottenham
-
Federer downs injured Isner in Miami for 101st career title
-
Kisner beats Kuchar to capture WGC Match Play crown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.