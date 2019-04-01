Former Sans Souci pupil's case postponed

The 16-year old appeared in court earlier on Monday for a second appearance in-camera and her lawyers have requested a postponement.

CAPE TOWN - The case of a former Sans Souci Girls' High School learner who's facing a charge of assault has been postponed to May.

She and her ex-teacher were thrust into the limelight in February after a heated exchange between them was caught on camera.

Both opened a criminal case against the other following the incident.

The grade nine pupil's mother also removed her from the Newlands school, while a disciplinary process was under way. She has since found a place at another school.