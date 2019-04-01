Evicted Paarl family urged to consider alternative accommodation

Alfred May and his evicted family are still camped out on the side of the road with personal belongings, electrical appliances, beds and clothing.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department is urging a Paarl family evicted from Windmeul Kelder Wine Farm to consider alternative accommodation offered.

Last week, the family of 10 was evicted from the farm after living there for 38 years.

The Women on Farms Project then staged a picket outside the farm along the R44 on Wednesday.

He was employed on the farm until 2008 but refused to leave after he was dismissed.

Economic Opportunities MEC Beverley Schafer said: “He was offered alternative accommodation and he rejected that. I would like to personally appeal to Mr May to please look at the offer that’s been given by the municipality.”

Carmen Louw of the Women on Farms Project said although the eviction was legal, the family was not informed of the eviction date and does not approve of the alternative accommodation.

“When it’s raining, the water floods through and there are more than 40 families living in that park. We spoke to them but they’re living under very difficult circumstances.”

The family is expected to head back to court soon.