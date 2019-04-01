Eskom, New Development Bank sign R2.5bn loan agreement
The renewable energy integration and transmission augmentation project will be used to support the development of grid connection infrastructure as well as renewable energy to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and the New Development Bank have signed a loan agreement amounting to around R2.5 billion for renewable energy integration and transmission augmentation project.
The loan was signed by the bank and Eskom’s CFO Calib Cassim during the fourth annual meeting in Cape Town.
This project will be used to support the development of grid connection infrastructure as well as renewable energy to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels.
The project is also expected to integrate a total of 670 megawatts of renewable energy into the Eskom grid.
Last month, it was reported that Eskom had already used more than R5 billion in just under a year on diesel. It was only meant to spend R600 million.
New Development Bank director-general Monale Ratsoma then said: “The underpin here is that there are specific projects that we’re looking to help Eskom, with regards to funding, which will, in the long term, be able to contribute to the sustainability of Eskom as an institution.”
Monale said the loans between Eskom and the bank have been in the pipeline for a few months.
"They will focus on number of projects, including the money for Eskom to build transmission lines, and is also aimed at Eskom to pay for flue gas equipment that will make the Medupi power plant complaint with new environmental standards.”
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
Popular in Business
-
Sars collects R1.28 trillion in 2018/2019, misses R1.3 trillion target
-
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa
-
Gavin Watson halted being questioned in SIU probe - Clint Oellermann
-
BRICS bank approves $790m for 3 SA projects
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?
-
New Sars boss Kieswetter steps in to resolve wage dispute, end strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.