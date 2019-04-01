DA gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to release SIU report on load shedding

The DA says that it is giving President Cyril Ramaphosa until Friday to release the Special Investigating Unit report that found South Africa forked out R14.5 billion during the first round of rolling blackouts in 2008.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it is giving President Cyril Ramaphosa until Friday to release the Special Investigating Unit report that found South Africa forked out R14.5 billion during the first round of rolling blackouts in 2008.

The opposition party has written to the president demanding that he releases this report.

It also reportedly found that when load shedding was first introduced 11 years ago, it may have been carefully orchestrated by a cohort of employees at Eskom so that they could sign emergency contracts that would benefit pop-up coal suppliers.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone says the public has the right to know what's contained in this report.

"We are giving the president until midday on 5 April and if he has not submitted the report, we will submit a Paia application to gain this report. The country has every right to know this information so as to ensure that we can hold all those to account who are responsible for this fiasco and fully understand the extent of the rot in Eskom."