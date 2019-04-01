Case against EC murder accused postponed to next month

Ayanda Matika (50) - who was arrested in Khayelitsha - is accused of killing East London businesswoman Busisiwe Ngwadla.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the murder of an East London businesswoman remained in custody after appearing before the magistrate in East London court on Monday.

Fifty-year-old Ayanda Matika - who was arrested in Khayelitsha, Cape Town - is accused of killing Busisiwe Ngwadla. He was visibly calm and relaxed as he entered the court.

Without pleading, the case was remanded to 15 May for a further investigation.

Meanwhile, the court gallery was packed to capacity with supporters of Ngwadla's family and African National Congress (ANC) supporters led by the deputy speaker of the Eastern Cape legislature and the leadership of the ANC Women's League.

They all voiced their anger against the crimes against women and children. They also vowed to continue an intensified and sustained campaign during the next court date against the granting of bail to the accused.