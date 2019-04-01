Case against EC murder accused postponed to next month

-
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal stormWorld
-
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknownLocal
-
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from BosasaPolitics
-
ANC allies: Party has committed a series of errorsPolitics
-
DA gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to release SIU report on load sheddingPolitics
-
Hawks arrest 3 KZN cops linked to taxi industry corruptionLocal
Popular Topics
-
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknownLocal
-
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from BosasaPolitics
-
ANC allies: Party has committed a series of errorsPolitics
-
DA gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to release SIU report on load sheddingPolitics
-
Hawks arrest 3 KZN cops linked to taxi industry corruptionLocal
-
BRICS bank approves $790m for 3 SA projectsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
ANC allies: Party has committed a series of errorsPolitics
-
DA gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to release SIU report on load sheddingPolitics
-
Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from AfricaPolitics
-
ANC: Allegations against Magashule an attempt to 'deface' partyPolitics
-
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'Politics
-
NHI to be a reality in next administration, says MotsoalediPolitics
Popular Topics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
BRICS bank approves $790m for 3 SA projectsBusiness
-
Nehawu, PSA to present latest Sars salary offer to striking employeesBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: PIC inquiry resumes after Ramaphosa grants 4-month extensionBusiness
-
Role of BRICS bank questioned as SA hosts annual meeting in CTBusiness
-
Rand firms after Moody's delays rating reviewBusiness
-
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store - mediaLifestyle
-
Cape Town Jazz Fest 20th edition a treat for jazz loversLocal
-
Aidan Gillen wants ‘Game of Thrones’ to have ‘happy ending’Lifestyle
-
Picasso in Ivory Coast? A village tells of its brush with the artistLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage says he was ‘too drunk’ to get marriedLifestyle
-
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger’s healthLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJFLifestyle
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concertLocal
-
FS Stars winger Jantjie dies in car crashSport
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
Crotty to leave All Blacks for Japan after World CupSport
-
Kisner beats Kuchar to capture WGC Match Play crownSport
-
Federer downs injured Isner in Miami for 101st career titleSport
-
Liverpool back on top as late own goal secures 2-1 win over TottenhamSport
Popular Topics
-
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
Case against EC murder accused postponed to next month
Ayanda Matika (50) - who was arrested in Khayelitsha - is accused of killing East London businesswoman Busisiwe Ngwadla.
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the murder of an East London businesswoman remained in custody after appearing before the magistrate in East London court on Monday.
Fifty-year-old Ayanda Matika - who was arrested in Khayelitsha, Cape Town - is accused of killing Busisiwe Ngwadla. He was visibly calm and relaxed as he entered the court.
Without pleading, the case was remanded to 15 May for a further investigation.
Meanwhile, the court gallery was packed to capacity with supporters of Ngwadla's family and African National Congress (ANC) supporters led by the deputy speaker of the Eastern Cape legislature and the leadership of the ANC Women's League.
They all voiced their anger against the crimes against women and children. They also vowed to continue an intensified and sustained campaign during the next court date against the granting of bail to the accused.
Popular in Local
-
ANC allies: Party has committed a series of errorsone hour ago
-
DA gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to release SIU report on load shedding2 hours ago
-
Author who exposed Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims7 hours ago
-
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasaone hour ago
-
Maimane: Preferential treatment of my wife at police station was wrongone day ago
-
BRICS bank approves $790m for 3 SA projects2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.