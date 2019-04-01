Case against EC murder accused postponed to next month

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Case against EC murder accused postponed to next month

Ayanda Matika (50) - who was arrested in Khayelitsha - is accused of killing East London businesswoman Busisiwe Ngwadla.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the murder of an East London businesswoman remained in custody after appearing before the magistrate in East London court on Monday.

Fifty-year-old Ayanda Matika - who was arrested in Khayelitsha, Cape Town - is accused of killing Busisiwe Ngwadla. He was visibly calm and relaxed as he entered the court.

Without pleading, the case was remanded to 15 May for a further investigation.

Meanwhile, the court gallery was packed to capacity with supporters of Ngwadla's family and African National Congress (ANC) supporters led by the deputy speaker of the Eastern Cape legislature and the leadership of the ANC Women's League.

They all voiced their anger against the crimes against women and children. They also vowed to continue an intensified and sustained campaign during the next court date against the granting of bail to the accused.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA