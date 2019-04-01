Capetonians can have their say on higher water, electricity tariffs

The proposed increases come as South Africans deal with higher Eskom tariffs from Monday and yet another petrol price hike on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians will from Monday have an opportunity to argue against higher water and electricity tariffs as the window period to comment on the municipality's R49 billion budget opens.

According to the City of Cape Town’s draft budget, on average, water users could be charged 9% more, depending on their usage.

Fixed charges are unchanged. Municipal electricity prices are to go up by 8.8% and refuse removal could cost ratepayers 5% more.

Property rates will rise by 4% on average.

Mayor Dan Plato said the budget would target service delivery.

“This budget provides the details of the funded commitments to deliver on programmes and projects. It aims to improve the lives of all in the city.”

Ratepayers have until 24 April to comment on the draft budget before a final budget is tabled for approval in May.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)