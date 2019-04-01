Bulls extend Pote Human’s contract

The Blue Bulls have extended head coach Pote Human’s contract by a further year on Monday.

Human, who was announced as the Bulls head coach for Super Rugby before the campaign kicked off, replaced Kiwi John Mitchell after his departure last year to join Eddie Jones’ England setup as defence coach.

Human started his tenure as Bulls head coach with an impressive victory of the Stormers at Loftus but has failed to remain consistent in seven rounds so far.