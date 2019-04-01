Brics bank approves $790m for 3 SA projects

A bank official has told Reuters that $480 million is aimed at Eskom’s Medupi power station.

JOHANNESBURG - The Brics New Development Bank of emerging economies has approved funding of $790 million for three South African projects.

He also said that the bank plans to end the year with total loan approvals of about $2.3 billion for South Africa.

On Friday, Moody’s Investors Service delayed its announcement on the country's rating.

Business Unity South Africa said that this gives the country the chance to fix its state-owned enterprises including Eskom.