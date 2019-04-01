Popular Topics
Brics bank approves $790m for 3 SA projects

A bank official has told Reuters that $480 million is aimed at Eskom’s Medupi power station.

The 4th Annual Meeting of the Brics New Development Bank is expected to bring together role-players from around the globe. Picture: @NDB_int/Twitter
The 4th Annual Meeting of the Brics New Development Bank is expected to bring together role-players from around the globe. Picture: @NDB_int/Twitter
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Brics New Development Bank of emerging economies has approved funding of $790 million for three South African projects.

A bank official has told Reuters that $480 million is aimed at Eskom’s Medupi power station.

He also said that the bank plans to end the year with total loan approvals of about $2.3 billion for South Africa.

On Friday, Moody’s Investors Service delayed its announcement on the country's rating.

Business Unity South Africa said that this gives the country the chance to fix its state-owned enterprises including Eskom.

