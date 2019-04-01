Bosasa was tipped off about SIU’s search and seizure operation - investigator
Clint Oellermann said they later found that over 7,000 documents were deleted after Bosasa executives managed to delay the SUI for a week.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigator Clint Oellermann says he believes Bosasa was tipped off about the unit's plan to conduct a search and seizure operation in 2007.
Oellerman has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture that the SIU was tasked with investigating four Bosasa contracts with the Correctional Services Department.
The former investigator said Bosasa delayed granting the SIU permission to carry out the search and seizure raids at the company's offices to recover data files on the firm's servers.
“The problem we had was as soon as Bosasa approached us and said they want to come and do a search and seizure on the premises, the cat was out of the bag and we had lost the element of surprise. Whether they delay it by a day or two or whatever, it’s almost immaterial because the mere fact that they approached, they could’ve had ample opportunity to have destroyed or sanitised the service before approaching us.”
WATCH: Former SIU investigator Clint Oellermann at the Zondo Commission
