Author of book exposing Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has dismissed the claims as fake news while the ANC has labelled them as propaganda.

JOHANNESBURG - The author of a new book that has put African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule at the centre of state capture in the Free State, says that he stands by his claims.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times revealed shocking details which are contained in the book by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh titled Gangster State - Unravelling Magashule's Web of Capture.

It's been reported that leaked files show that Magashule tapped into the proceeds of a contentious R230 million asbestos audit deal awarded by his provincial Human Settlements Department in 2014.

The secretary-general has dismissed the claims as fake news while the ANC has labelled them as propaganda.

Louis Myburgh said that he is in possession of documents to substantiate the damning allegations linking Magushule to dodgy dealings with business people who worked with the Free State government.

“These chapters in the book are based on documents, evidence and source accounts on government records and information that I obtained through PAIA applications.”

The ANC has described Myburgh's book as dubious and this is what he had to say: “It’s going to be very difficult for the ANC because they have to convince the public that the content of the book is all based on lies.”

The ANC said that it views the allegations against Magashule as highly personalised, calling this a vicious attack on its secretary-general and the office which is the administrative engine room of the party, critical for its election campaign.