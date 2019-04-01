ANC supports Magashule, despite 'Gangster State' allegations

The secretary general is at the centre of a new book, titled 'Gangster State - Unravelling Magashule's Web of Capture', which reveals details of how Magashule has been using his political power for alleged corrupt means.

JOHANNESBURG - There is growing support from the African National Congress (ANC) for its secretary general Ace Magashule amid a number of serious corruption allegations leveled against him.

This comes as opposition parties call for strong action against Magashule.

The secretary general is at the centre of a new book, titled Gangster State - Unravelling Magashule's Web of Capture, which was released on Sunday by author Pieter Louis Myburgh. It reveals details of how Magashule has been using his political power for alleged corrupt means.

The secretary general has dismissed the claims as fake news while the ANC has labelled them as propaganda.

However, Myburgh stands by his claims.

News24 editor Adrian Basson said anyone who thinks this book was in time for the election is far from the facts.

“It has nothing to do with politics. It has everything to do with investigating a powerful man in the country. A man who is running Luthuli House and running the party’s election campaign. A man who has had clouds over his head for at least over a decade.”

The Sunday Times revealed the shocking details. It’s understood that leaked files show Magashule tapped into the proceeds of a R230 million asbestos audit deal awarded by his provincial Human Settlements Department in 2014.

According to Myburgh, Magashule received a number of questions before the book was published, but he received no response from him or the party's officials.

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)