ANC allies: Party has committed a series of errors

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) allies believe the party is in a good position to turn around its fortunes in government should it be re-elected by the majority of South Africans on election day.

But they say there are serious questions to be asked while pointing to a series of errors, some deadly, that the party has committed in its tenure in government and as the country’s biggest political party.

The ANC is aiming to claw back the power it once enjoyed after losing key metros including Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Young people being killed in what seems to be normalised as political violence, a tripartite alliance on its knees, and government deployees who go rogue once in office are just some of the features the ANC of today has had to grapple with.

As South Africans dissect each political party ahead of the elections next month, ANC allies have found themselves forced to undergo the same process with the formation they have backed every year since starting to contest elections in 1994.

“Should the ANC win the elections, are we going to appoint the right people to government? People are not interested in putting the nation first… Of course, they are still those who do as they please. According to us, some of them, they don’t deserve to be there,” said Congress of South African Trade Unions general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.

The image of the party has taken a serious beating over the years as the extent of corruption and fraud by its members in government has been exposed.

To clean it up, ANC elders’ leader Mavuso Msimang told Eyewitness News that its entire democratisation process had to be overhauled.

“We have to change the electoral system of the ANC - believe me, if the IEC were to hold elections the way we do - there would be serious problems in the running of this country. People used to volunteer, now because the ANC is in government, there is this rush to get in. These are the contradictions that we are dealing with,” Msimanga said.

Just recently, the state capture commission has heard how the party benefited from the company African Global Group, formerly known as Bosasa.

