ANC: Allegations against Magashule an attempt to deface party
A new book by journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh titled 'Gangster state - Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture' has put the former Free State premier at the centre of state capture in that province during his tenure.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that new allegations of rampant corruption leveled against its secretary-general Ace Magashule are an attempt to deface the organisation in the run-up to the May elections.
A new book by journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh titled Gangster state - Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture has put the former Free State premier at the centre of state capture in that province during his tenure.
Magashule allegedly tapped into the proceeds of a contentious R230 million "asbestos audit" deal awarded by his provincial Human Settlements Department in 2014.
Myburgh claims that he sent Magushule a number of questions before publishing his book but he received no response from him or the party's officials.
The ANC's Dakota Legoete says that the party will not answer nor defend corruption and has encouraged Myburgh to report Magashule to the police if the allegations contained in his book are true.
"Go to the nearest police station and open up a case against Ace Magashule if he's corrupt rather than putting such vicious and unfounded allegations in a book."
Lekgoete has also questioned the timing of Myburgh's book.
"Now it becomes propaganda as it comes five weeks before elections, so obviously there's an attempt to deface the African National Congress."
The author says that the chapters in his book are based on documents and concrete evidence he acquired over many years, adding that he stands by the claims.
