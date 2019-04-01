2 killed, 8 injured in separate CT shootings during weekend

CAPE TOWN - At least two people have been killed and eight wounded in separate shootings across the city this weekend.

In one incident, a man was gunned down in Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that another man was shot dead near Bishop Lavis.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday night where a 36-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded is currently under investigation.”

On Saturday morning, a man was shot and wounded in Bonteheuwel.

And in Manenberg, on Saturday night seven people were wounded, including a young girl, in a gun battle.