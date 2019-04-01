2 CT women arrested in connection with missing boy (1) to appear in court

It's believed the child's mother is one of the two women taken into custody but this has not been confirmed.

CAPE TOWN - Two women arrested in connection with the disappearance of a one-year-old boy from Kuilsriver are expected to appear in the Blue Down’s Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Orderick Lucas was last seen by a friend of his mother in Kleinvlei the weekend before last.

It is believed that the child's mother is one of the two women taken into custody but this has not been confirmed.

The two women were taken into custody over the weekend and charged with child neglect and child abandonment.

As the suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the dock this morning, the search for little Lucas continues.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said detectives are following up on all possible leads to find the child.

A friend of the toddler’s mother claims the child was with him last weekend until Sunday night when his mother fetched him.

The toddler has not been seen since.

According to missing person's group, the Pink Ladies, the child's mother claims that she's not sure who she gave him to.

The little boy was last seen wearing red pants, a white vest and grey jacket.