UCT says further clarification needed on Israeli academic boycott

The institution is considering a resolution of its senate that will decide if it will enter into relationships with Israeli academic institutions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The University of Cape Town. Picture: Supplied
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town's (UCT) council says further clarification is needed on the resolution proposing an Isreali academic boycott.

The institution is considering a resolution of its senate that will decide if it will enter into relationships with Israeli academic institutions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Council has condemned atrocities and human rights violations perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories and the world.

"Council met and considered the resolution of the senate that UCT will not enter into any formal relationships with Israeli academic institutions operating in the occupied Palestinian territories as well as other Israeli academic institutions enabling gross human rights violations," said UCT's Elijah Moholola.

