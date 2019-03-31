Titans win Momentum One Day Cup as Markram shines with the bat

JOHANNESBURG - The Titans have won the Momentum One Day Cup after beating the Dolphins by 135 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Titans batted first. Tony de Zorzi and Theunis de Bruyn managed to get to the 51 mark when the former was dismissed off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj.

Jonathan Vandiar managed to put on another 56 runs with de Bruyn before he was dismissed by Subrayen – caught by Vilas.

From opening the innings, de Bruyn was dismissed for a well-played 72 – which brought Dean Elgar to the crease.

The partnership between Elgar and Aiden Markram lasted 142 runs during which Elgar passed the 50 mark.

Markram, however, was in brilliant form as he carefully caressed his shots around the park.

He passed the 100 mark with a single to mid-on. Elgar was dismissed for 58 in the 44th over, but the damage was already done. He headed back to the pavilion with the score on 279/4.

Markram was eventually dismissed for 127 and the Titans posting a more than impressive total of 356/5.

The Dolphins got off to a slow start, characterised by Vaughan van Jaarsveld being dismissed at the end of the third over off the bowling of Dale Steyn. The score on just 9. Muthuswamy fell next for just 7 by Junior Dala.

Steyn struck again. Tabraiz Shamsi had a golden over, grabbing two wickets (Erwee & Zondo) to relegate the Dolphins to 74/4 after 14 overs.

With the Kwazulu Natal side failing to put any meaningful partnerships together in the top order – the best contribution of the innings came from a 97 run partnership between Andile Phehlukway and Dane Vilas before the former was dismissed for 43.

Once Dane Vilas was dismissed for 59 - and the score on 172/6 - the writing was on the wall. Makhanya fell 16 runs later with the score on 188/7 after 32.5 overs.

The Dolphins managed to add just 33 runs with their final three wickets before being dismissed for 221.

Dale Steyn finished with figures of 3/36 from his 8 overs, whilst Shamsi ended with 2-59 from his 10 overs.

Matthew Arnold also grabbed two wickets from 7.4 overs for 41 runs.