Ten suspects arrested in Eastern Cape police blitz
Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workers
Thabang Makwetla to challenge outcome of Parliament's Ethics Committee
Malema calls for minimum wage increase
DA on a mission to end ANC's dominance in Northern Cape
Korean Air stops serving peanuts after teens' flight disrupted by allergy
Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workers
Thabang Makwetla to challenge outcome of Parliament's Ethics Committee
Malema calls for minimum wage increase
DA on a mission to end ANC's dominance in Northern Cape
Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby
Sisulu calls on S Africans to take stand against attacks on foreign nationals
DA on a mission to end ANC's dominance in Northern Cape
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politicking
'Family business in ANC': Maimane slams Ramaphosa's shock at son's Bosasa link
Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFF
DA seeks answers from Moody's over skipping SA rating review
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowd
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneurs
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for Brexit
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane finances
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long View
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western Sahara
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to know
Korean Air stops serving peanuts after teens' flight disrupted by allergy
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hike
'Family business in ANC': Maimane slams Ramaphosa's shock at son's Bosasa link
DA seeks answers from Moody's over skipping SA rating review
DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings review
Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging mat
Picasso in Ivory Coast? A village tells of its brush with the artist
Nicolas Cage says he was 'too drunk' to get married
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger's health
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJF
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert
Michael Jackson allegations are part of 'racist smear campaign' - will.i.am
Liam Neeson apologizes for revenge remarks
George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over LGBT laws
Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of Fame
Kenya's Hellen Obiri achieves historic world treble at cross country
Precise Rabada yorks Delhi to Super Over win in IPL
Resurgent Chiefs pull off dramatic late win over Jaguares
Solskjaer relieved to avoid Watford 'banana skin'
Super Rugby top scorer Pollard snatches victory for Bulls
Chippa advance to Nedbank semis in thrilling Wits win
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegations
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape Epic
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must go
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech cases
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trial
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?
Meet Biko's Manna – young musicians taking over Johannesburg
There's light! For now, at least, with Eskom
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?
Why Kenya's Peter Tabichi was named world's best teacher
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SA
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisis
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debt
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networks
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SA
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her Luck
Thabang Makwetla to challenge outcome of Parliament’s Ethics Committee
The committee found Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla guilty of failing to disclose that Bosasa installed security features at his home.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says he will challenge the outcome of Ethics Committee of Parliament, which found him guilty of breaching the Ethics Code.
The committee found Makwetla guilty of failing to disclose that Bosasa installed security features at his home.
The complaint was laid by the DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen in September 2018.
The committee says he will be fined 30 days’ salary and will be reprimanded in the house.
Makwetla says he will be writing to the chairperson of the committee to express his dissatisfaction.
“To register my observations of what I consider to be procedural irregularities and to get from the committee a response and hopefully they will adhere to my plea.“
Timeline
Cope calls on Masutha to take responsibility for death of female prison officialone day ago
-
Case against ex-Bosasa execs, Correctional Services officials postponed to July4 days ago
'Lack of action in Bosasa matter caused frustration,' says Michael Masutha32 days ago
-
Govt depts initiate emergency plans to deal with African Global liquidation40 days ago
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks20 hours ago
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrong21 hours ago
DA on a mission to end ANC’s dominance in Northern Cape2 hours ago
Malema calls for minimum wage increaseone hour ago
Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFF5 hours ago
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hike3 hours ago
Comments
