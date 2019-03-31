Popular Topics
Thabang Makwetla to challenge outcome of Parliament’s Ethics Committee

The committee found Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla guilty of failing to disclose that Bosasa installed security features at his home.

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla. Picture: GCIS.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says he will challenge the outcome of Ethics Committee of Parliament, which found him guilty of breaching the Ethics Code.

The committee found Makwetla guilty of failing to disclose that Bosasa installed security features at his home.

The complaint was laid by the DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen in September 2018.

The committee says he will be fined 30 days’ salary and will be reprimanded in the house.

Makwetla says he will be writing to the chairperson of the committee to express his dissatisfaction.

“To register my observations of what I consider to be procedural irregularities and to get from the committee a response and hopefully they will adhere to my plea.“

