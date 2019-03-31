Ten suspects arrested in Eastern Cape police blitz

The police’s Alex Beetge says in one incident six male suspects, between the ages of 19 and 24, were arrested and charged with the possession of a stolen vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - Ten suspects, arrested in separate incidents, are on Monday expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates court in Eastern Cape.

In a separate incident, the police’s flying squad arrested four suspects on charges of the illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as suspected stolen property.

“While searching the vehicle and the four passengers; two 9mm pistols, two magazines and 18 rounds of ammunition were found and confiscated. The firearms were found with their serial numbers removed, and will be sent for ballistic and forensic analysis. A generator was also confiscated as suspected stolen property.”